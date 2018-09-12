Expert: Yakutia using only 42% of its reindeer husbandry potential

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. The potential of developing the reindeer herding sector in Yakutia is used by about 42%, while the sector’s further development may build up export of biologically valuable materials, Head of Yakutia’s Agriculture Academy Ivan Sleptsov said at the Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday.

"Russia’s natural reindeer pastures take 335.2 million hectares, which is 19.6% of the territory, where the tenth part is located in Yakutia," he said. "Potentially, 37 million hectares could be sufficient for 371,000 animals - in other words, the republic has been using only 42.2% of the sector’s potential, not to mention other factors."

The Russian Federation can raise the sector’s capacity thus building up the country’s export, he added.

The products (meat, milk, pelts, horns, blood, and endocrine materials) have many valuable features, which are not studied thoroughly, he continued. "With the full use of the sector’s potential, the meat production may increase by 5-6 times, thus, in future importance of reindeer herding as a source of valuable biological materials will and should grow," he said.

The Russian Federation’s territory may be sufficient for breeding 2,831,500 animals. Thus, the industry may produce 223,000 tonnes of meat, where an important factor is the sector does not require building special farm houses, does not need electricity or heating, the expert told the forum.

The livestock in Yakutia is 157,000 reindeers.

