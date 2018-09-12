Rosatom plans to commission two units at Xudabao NPP in China in 2027-2028

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to commission the third and fourth power units of Xudabao nuclear power plant (NPP) in China in 2027-2028, Chief Executive Officer Aleksei Likhachev said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The plan is to shift to the generation stage already in 2027-2028," he said, adding that the Russian company is very pleased that its "Chinese partners changed their decision at the stage of this project’s implementation (construction of first and second units - TASS) and attracted Rosatom for the third and fourth units."