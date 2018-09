VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom hopes to obtain the license for construction of the first unit of the Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) in Egypt and start the construction in the summer of 2020, Chief Executive Officer Aleksei Likhachev said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The license and first concrete (are expected - TASS) in the summer of 2020," he said.