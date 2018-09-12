Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian rotocraft maker to start exporting Ansat helicopters in 2019

September 12, 4:29 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Preliminary talks are being held with companies from Southeast Asia and Latin America

Ansat multipurpose helicopter

Ansat multipurpose helicopter

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters Group (part of state-run hi-tech corporation Rostec) plans to start exporting Ansat multipurpose helicopters in 2019, Chief Executive Officer Andrey Boginsky told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"There are plans to (make export) supplies (of Ansat helicopters). We are currently working with Rosaviatsiya (Federal Agency for Air Transport - TASS) to validate the Ansat certification. As soon as we obtain that certification the dream will come true," he said.

According to Boginsky, preliminary talks are being held with companies from Southeast Asia and Latin America. "Rosaviatsiya is working with aviation authorities of China, India, Brazil, Mexico and Columbia in this regard," he said, adding that the plan is to start exporting Ansat helicopters in 2019.

The Ansat is a lightweight twin-engine multipurpose helicopter. It can carry up to nine people depending on the modification. To date, the maximum take-off weight of the helicopter has been increased to 3.6 tonnes, the payload is 1.3 tonnes, the cruise speed is up to 260 km/h, the maximum speed is 275 km/h, full-tanks range is 520 km. Ansat’s certified temperature regime ranges from minus 45 degrees to plus 50 degrees Celsius.

