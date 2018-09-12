Transport ministry welcomes idea of creating new Russian low-cost carrier

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Transport Ministry supports the idea of creating a new Russian low-cost carrier to perform domestic flights, Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Of course, (the ministry - TASS) supports (the idea), primarily for domestic flights," he said, adding that Russia’s "additional (air) travel capacity is required now."

Currently Pobeda (part of Aeroflot Group) is the only low-cost airline operating in Russia. The idea of creating another low-cost carrier was put forward in 2016. Later Arkady Dvorkovich, who served as Deputy Prime Minister at that time, said that there was no niche for creating the second low-cost airline in the country.