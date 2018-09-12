Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Transport ministry welcomes idea of creating new Russian low-cost carrier

Business & Economy
September 12, 2:52 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Currently Pobeda (part of Aeroflot Group) is the only low-cost airline operating in Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh

Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh

© Sergei Bobylyov/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Transport Ministry supports the idea of creating a new Russian low-cost carrier to perform domestic flights, Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Of course, (the ministry - TASS) supports (the idea), primarily for domestic flights," he said, adding that Russia’s "additional (air) travel capacity is required now."

Currently Pobeda (part of Aeroflot Group) is the only low-cost airline operating in Russia. The idea of creating another low-cost carrier was put forward in 2016. Later Arkady Dvorkovich, who served as Deputy Prime Minister at that time, said that there was no niche for creating the second low-cost airline in the country.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on media reports about possible US airstrikes on Russian troops in Syria
2
West voices new reasons for its attack on Syrian government — Russia’s UN envoy
3
Former Georgian minister says US held suspicious experiments at lab in Georgia
4
Moscow slams as blackmail US threats to use force against Syria
5
UN chief stresses importance of Astana format for Syria settlement
6
Expert-level gas talks of Russia, EU and Ukraine to begin in Brussels on Wednesday
7
Air forces S-300 and S-400 systems become operational at Vostok 2018 drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT