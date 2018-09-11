Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Key facts about Eastern Economic Forum

Business & Economy
September 11, 19:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The key event of the Forum will be plenary session on Wednesday

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Participants in the fourth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that opened in Vladivostok on Tuesday are discussing prospects for economic growth of Russian regions of the Far East and Siberia and development of their cooperation with neighbors in Northeast Asia.

The EEF program covers about 70 business events, including panel sessions, business dialogs, business lunches and round tables. Over 6,000 attendees from more than 60 countries participate in the forum. The largest foreign delegations have come from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Mongolia.

Read also
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin

Expanding the Range of Possibilities: Eastern Economic Forum kicks off in Vladivostok

EEF participants discussed energy cooperation in Northeast Asia, development of transport infrastructure and agro-industrial complex and tasks of turning the Far East into the center of economic and financial cooperation with Asia-Pacific nations during the first day of the Forum. Special events were dedicated to cooperation of Russia with North Korea and South Korea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Zvezda Shipyard, held talks with President of China Xi Jinping and met representatives of the international business community earlier on Tuesday.

The key event of the Forum will be plenary session on Wednesday, which will be attended by leaders of Russia, China, Japan, South Korea and Mongolia.

The Forum will end on September 13.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on media reports about possible US airstrikes on Russian troops in Syria
2
Lavrov to take part in Trump-chaired UNSC meeting on Iran
3
Air forces S-300 and S-400 systems become operational at Vostok 2018 drills
4
Moscow slams as blackmail US threats to use force against Syria
5
Filming of staged chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib begins, Russian top brass says
6
Will Russia win the race to cure cancer? New wonder drug to conclude clinical tests
7
US warplanes use phosphorus bomb to deliver airstrikes in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT