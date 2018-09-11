Key facts about Eastern Economic Forum

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Participants in the fourth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that opened in Vladivostok on Tuesday are discussing prospects for economic growth of Russian regions of the Far East and Siberia and development of their cooperation with neighbors in Northeast Asia.

The EEF program covers about 70 business events, including panel sessions, business dialogs, business lunches and round tables. Over 6,000 attendees from more than 60 countries participate in the forum. The largest foreign delegations have come from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Mongolia.

EEF participants discussed energy cooperation in Northeast Asia, development of transport infrastructure and agro-industrial complex and tasks of turning the Far East into the center of economic and financial cooperation with Asia-Pacific nations during the first day of the Forum. Special events were dedicated to cooperation of Russia with North Korea and South Korea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Zvezda Shipyard, held talks with President of China Xi Jinping and met representatives of the international business community earlier on Tuesday.

The key event of the Forum will be plenary session on Wednesday, which will be attended by leaders of Russia, China, Japan, South Korea and Mongolia.

The Forum will end on September 13.