Russia able to further increase oil production within OPEC+ framework

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russia has capabilities to boost oil production from the current level within the framework of OPEC+ decision taken in June, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum on Tuesday.

"I think we, our companies, potentially have such capabilities," Novak said.

Russia will determine the potential oil production growth within the OPEC+ deal in September, the minister said. "We will make specific statements after our meeting in Algiers in September," he added.

OPEC+ oil production capping deal participants reviewed several variants of the agreement on cooperation after 2019, the minister said.

OPEC+ countries made a decision to restore oil production by 1 mln barrels per day from July 2018. Russia restored oil production by 253,000 barrels daily in August and plans to keep this level in September, Novak said earlier.