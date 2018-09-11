Crimea hosts over 5 mln tourists since beginning of year

SIMFEROPOL, September 11. /TASS/. A total of 5.6 million tourists have visited the Republic of Crimea since the beginning of this year and the indicator almost equals the number of tourists, who came here throughout 2017, the Republic of Crimea’s Ministry of Resorts and Tourism said on Tuesday..

Compared with first eight months of 2017, the inflow of tourists this year is showing a 30% increase,

As many as 885,000 visitors were citizens of Ukraine, the ministry said, adding that the commissioning of the Crimea Bridge, which links the peninsula and mainland Russia across the Kerch Strait, was obviously a major factor behind the increase in the inbound tourism.

The other two factors are the opening of a new passenger terminal at the Simferopol airport and fine weather during this high season.

"The so-called velvet season in Crimea [September and the beginning of October, usually marked by dry and moderately not weather - TASS] has always attracted the fans of active holidaymaking, as this is the best time of the year for their activities," said the Minister of Resorts and Tourism, Vadim Volchenko.

"The weather is very mild and comfortable, while the average temperature of the air and seawater fluctuates around 25 degrees Centigrade," the ministry’s report quoted him. "All the conditions are conducive to traveling and sightseeing here."

Hotel and tour operators say accommodations in Crimea have been booked through to November or December. "There are practically no cancellations," Volchenko indicated.