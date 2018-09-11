Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Trilateral gas transit talks can be held in October —Russia's energy chief

Business & Economy
September 11, 15:42 UTC+3

It was reported earlier that the parties agreed during the trilateral gas consultations in July to hold the next ministerial meeting in October

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Trilateral negotiations between Russia, Ukraine and the EU on the gas transit can be held in October, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum on Tuesday

EU-Russia-Ukraine gas talks at expert level to begin next week

"We will hold expert consultations. We tentatively agreed when meeting for the last time that we will be able to meet at the ministerial level approximately in October. However, there is no specific date," Novak said.

It was reported earlier that the parties agreed during the trilateral gas consultations in July to hold the next ministerial meeting in October, where they plan to discuss in detail potential volumes of Russian gas via Ukraine to Europe, the transit rate, and relations between Gazprom and Naftogaz.

In 2009, Gazprom and Naftogaz of Ukraine signed two contracts - the contract for the supply of Russian gas to Ukraine and the contract on gas transit through Ukraine to Europe. These contracts expire in 2019.

The transit of Russian gas after 2019 is now discussed in the context of the planned construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, which will bypass the transit states.

