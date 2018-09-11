Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia can resume licensing of Arctic offshore areas — regulator

Business & Economy
September 11, 11:58 UTC+3

The Russian government and the State Duma are viewing a draft law making possible to resume licensing of offshore areas in Arctic Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. The Russian government and the State Duma are viewing a draft law making possible to resume licensing of offshore areas in Arctic Russia, head of the Federal Agency for Mineral Resources (Rosnedra) Evgeny Kiselev told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on Tuesday.

Read also

Budget for Arctic development in 2018 might amount to $13.65 mln

"Licensing was suspended. Not merely for Koryakiya [Koryakiya-1 area that can be the first to be presented at the auction between Gazprom and Rosneft - TASS]. The problem was systemic by nature. The bill is aimed at resolving it. I hope it will pass the State Duma and all the issues will be settled. It [the bill - TASS] is reviewed by the government and the State Duma," the official said.

The Russian government made a decision to impose a temporary moratorium on extension of Arctic offshore licenses in 2016.

Investments into exploration

Russia’s demand for investments into exploration of solid mineral resources is estimated at about 80 bln rubles ($1.1 bln), Kiselev said.

"We need to spend 80 bln [rubles] ($1.1 bln) for solid mineral resources," the official said.

The regulator encourages greater private investments, he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow slams as blackmail US threats to use force against Syria
2
Press review: Idlib could open old Russia-Turkey wound and fourth EEF kicks off
3
Vostok 2018 drills involving 300,000 troops kick off in Russia
4
Putin-Trump meeting in November under consideration — Kremlin aide
5
US warplanes use phosphorus bomb to deliver airstrikes in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
6
Putin may meet with Mexico’s president at G20 summit — Kremlin
7
Russia requests UN SC session on results of Russia-Turkey-Iran summit
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT