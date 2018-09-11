Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Chukotka develops polymetallic cluster, says regional governor

Business & Economy
September 11, 10:30 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK
VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Chukotka Autonomous Region presented tin, oil and gas production projects to the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. The region has relied on subsoil use and will continue developing the sector, Chukotka’s Governor Roman Kopin said on Monday.

"Traditionally, Chukotka relies on the use of subsoil," he told the forum. "We are using the advantages and specific features we have."

"For a long time, we have relied on gold production - the sector, which brings quicker results, but we can see the regional economy’s dependence on one sector and we seek to diversify it," he continued. "We are working on projects to produce copper, rare earth metals, tin, and we are cultivating coal production."

The region will become a sustainable polymetallic cluster, the governor vowed. Despite the complicated logistics, severe climate, and the geographical location, the regional authorities are going to find solutions to develop the subsoil use sector. The region is searching for investors to develop the Pyrkakai tin deposit, oil and gas extraction, transportation and refining.

The fourth Eastern Economic Forum is underway in the Far East's Vladivostok. TASS is the event’s general information partner, photo-host agency and moderator of the forum’s zone for investment projects’ presentations.

