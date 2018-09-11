Putin urges investors to be guided by realities, rather than stereotypes

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin urged foreign investors to focus not on stereotypes, but on modern realities in cooperation with Russia.

"It is important that foreign investors, in general any investors coming to the Far East, are not trapped in stereotypes and making decisions they focus not on yesterday, but the future," Putin said at a meeting with representatives of foreign business circles on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Putin noted, "The Far East today opens great prospects for business on the widest range of issues."