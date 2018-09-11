Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin urges investors to be guided by realities, rather than stereotypes

Business & Economy
September 11, 9:33 UTC+3

Putin said that at a meeting with representatives of foreign business circles on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS



Germany, France, Italy become biggest foreign investors in Moscow's economy

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin urged foreign investors to focus not on stereotypes, but on modern realities in cooperation with Russia.

"It is important that foreign investors, in general any investors coming to the Far East, are not trapped in stereotypes and making decisions they focus not on yesterday, but the future," Putin said at a meeting with representatives of foreign business circles on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Putin noted, "The Far East today opens great prospects for business on the widest range of issues."

