16 countries to take part in meeting of OPEC + ministerial committee in Algeria — source

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Sixteen countries have been invited to the meeting of the ministerial monitoring committee of OPEC +, which will be held in Algiers on September 23, a source in one of the delegations told TASS. The source added that the meeting may become the biggest in the number of participants in the history of the committee.

"In total 16 countries have been invited, the meeting will be held in the format of mini OPEC. "Only Ecuador and Equatorial Guinea will not come to the meeting," he said.

It is not clear if Iran will take part in the meeting of the committee.

The ministerial monitoring committee includes six countries - Russia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Venezuela, Algeria and Oman.

The source also said that the meeting of experts of the technical committee, scheduled for September 11, which was to discuss the mechanism for distribution of quotas for the recovery of production, has been postponed to September 17.

On September 23, the 10th meeting of the ministerial committee will be held in Algiers.

The ministerial meetings of the committee are held every other month since the beginning of 2017, when the agreement on the reduction of oil production came into effect.

The function of the committee is to recommend measures for joint regulation of the oil market to OPEC+ countries.

At the last meeting in Vienna in June, the committee recommended softening existing restrictions and raising production by 1 million barrels per day due to the decline in production in countries such as Iran, Venezuela, Mexico and Libya. The committee also sums up the current results of the deal. In July, the oil production cut agreement was fulfilled by 109% of the plan.

In June, the ministers agreed on the increase in production in general but did not agree on quotas of oil production recovery for specific countries recovery quotas, since not all the countries participating in the agreement have free capacities for production growth.