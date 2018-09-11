Russian Post might increase number of parcels delivered from China 5-fold in five years

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russian Post in the next five years can increase the number of parcels delivered to Russia from China 5-fold. The new infrastructure of the company will also allow developing exports from Russia to China, General Director of Russian Post Nikolay Podguzov said on Tuesday in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"Today, at the panel on cross-border trade between Russia and China, we had a very interesting discussion: how to further promote growth of cross-border trade, growth and the volume of online trade. At the moment, we deliver around 200 million parcels from China to Russia. In the next five years we can increase this volume 5-fold, while the infrastructure created by Russian Post is aimed not only at imports but also exports of goods from Russia to China, and here, I think, the potential is even greater," Podguzov said.

The fourth Eastern Economic Forum is held in Vladivostok on September 11-13.