Yamal plans to attract best professionals to Northern Latitudinal Railway construction

SALEKHARD, September 10. /TASS/. The Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, known for the labor force shortage, will attract best professionals from across Russia to construction of the Northern Latitudinal Railway (NLR), the region’s newly elected Governor Dmitry Artyukhov told reporters on Sunday.

"Do we have sufficient human resources? No, we do not. Yamal has a deficit of labor force, and in this region big constructions have always attracted best professionals from across the country," he said.

According to the governor, the bridge across the Ob between cities Salekhard and Labytnangi, which is a part of NLR, will be built - most likely - by the teams, which worked at construction of the Kerch Strait Bridge.

"The bridge is a unique project, and its complexity used to be frightening, but Russia has a super successful result in construction of the Kerch Strait Bridge, and, it is true, we eye its key contractor as the future builder of the long-awaited bridge across the Ob," the governor continued. "Companies with a similar experience are only few, thus this choice seems highly probable."

According to the governor, the investor has begun testing supports and piles for the new bridge.

"The Ob is a mighty, strong river with complicated ice situations in spring and autumn, thus the supports should be super durable," he said. "Already now, before the Russian government’s official decision, the investor has begun tests, and we have everything to begin the project by winter, if the weather allows."

The Northern Latitudinal Railway-2 project (NLR-2) is construction of a new 170-km railway between Bovanenkovo and Sabetta, which will offer a direct access for the Northern and Sverdlov railways to the Sabetta Arctic port and to the Arctic Ocean. The governor continued by saying the local authorities cannot estimate necessary investments yet.

"Right now the regional government jointly with our key partners - Gazprom, Novatek, RZD - are forming this project," he said. "It is slightly smaller than the project of the Northern Latitudinal Railway."

The project will favor development of the Sabetta port, he added.

"It will be changing: presently it serves only the plant (the Yamal LNG plant - TASS), and then we will need new capacities, the Arctic fleet…" he said. "It (NLR-2) is not only rails and ties, it is also the order for shipbuilders in this country, which will be in line with implementation of the NLR-2 project."

About NLR

The Northern Latitudinal Railway will be 686 km long. The investments will make more than 230 billion rubles ($3.3 billion). For Russia’s railway company, RZD, this will be the first concessional project ever.

The railway will connect the Northern and Sverdlov railways to become an element in the Arctic transport system and infrastructure, which will serve further development of the Russian Arctic zone’s resource potential. Besides, the new line will take a part of cargo, which is now transported along the Sverdlov and Trans-Siberian railways, thus directing the logistics to the Northern Latitudinal Railway, which will serve transportation of new kinds of cargo.