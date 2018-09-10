Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US Secretary of Energy to visit Russia

Business & Economy
September 10, 19:01 UTC+3

Rick Perry will visit Russia at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, September 10. /TASS/. US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry will visit Russia at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak, press service of the US Department of Energy told TASS on Monday.

Read also
Maria Butina

Press review: Russia may play Butina's human rights card and US to talk energy with Moscow

"The Secretary is traveling to Russia at the invitation of Alexander Novak, Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation following their meetings at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and the World Gas Conference in Washington, DC in July. During the visit, he will participate in bilateral meetings with government counterparts and meet with industry representatives in the region," the press service said.

"Perry will then travel to Vienna, Austria for the 2018 International Atomic Energy Agency General Conference," the press service added.

Energy ministers of Russia and the United States will discuss energy dialog restoration, situation with Iran and the Nord Stream 2 projects, Novak told reporters earlier.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukrainian minister calls for severing railway communications with Russia
2
US may stage new provocations to undervalue Russia’s success in Syria, says expert
3
Kremlin has no information about Idlib offensive
4
Defense ministry confirms US F-22 jets escorted Russian strategic bombers over Arctic
5
Aeroflot to sign contract for purchase of up to 100 SSJ-100 aircraft
6
US warplanes use phosphorus bomb to deliver airstrikes in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
7
Japan, Russia taking joint efforts to sign peace treaty — Japanese PM
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT