US Secretary of Energy to visit Russia

WASHINGTON, September 10. /TASS/. US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry will visit Russia at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak, press service of the US Department of Energy told TASS on Monday.

"The Secretary is traveling to Russia at the invitation of Alexander Novak, Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation following their meetings at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and the World Gas Conference in Washington, DC in July. During the visit, he will participate in bilateral meetings with government counterparts and meet with industry representatives in the region," the press service said.

"Perry will then travel to Vienna, Austria for the 2018 International Atomic Energy Agency General Conference," the press service added.

Energy ministers of Russia and the United States will discuss energy dialog restoration, situation with Iran and the Nord Stream 2 projects, Novak told reporters earlier.