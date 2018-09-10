Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin discusses Japan's involvement in Sakhalin 2, Arctic LNG 2 projects with Abe

Business & Economy
September 10, 16:24 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Moscow and Tokyo are considering Japan's involvement in implementation of the Sakhalin 2 and Arctic LNG 2 projects

VLADIVOSTOK, September 10. /TASS/. Moscow and Tokyo are considering Japan's involvement in implementation of the Sakhalin 2 and Arctic LNG 2 projects, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after the talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"We are exploring the possibility of Japanese partners’ involvement in Sakhalin 2, Arctic LNG 2, Baltic LNG projects, in the construction of LNG transshipment complex in the Kamchatka region," Putin said.

Putin called cooperation in the energy sector the main area of interaction between the two countries. According to him, Japan is already involved in the Yamal LNG project, as well as in field development in the Irkutsk region.

Putin also noted close cooperation between the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Japan Bank for International Development.

