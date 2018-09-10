Aeroflot to sign contract for purchase of up to 100 SSJ-100 aircraft

VLADIVOSTOK, September 10. /TASS/. Aeroflot will sign a contract on September 10 on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum to purchase up to 100 SSJ-100 aircraft (Sukhoi Superjet-100), Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Today, late in the evening local time, Putin will inspect the exhibition of advanced development territories and will launch several enterprises in videoconference mode. In addition, today in the presence of the president, Aeroflot and Sukhoi sign another big contract for the delivery of up to 100 aircrafts of the airline," Peskov said.