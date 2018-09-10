Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s, US energy ministers plan to discuss Iran and Nord Stream 2

Business & Economy
September 10, 10:28 UTC+3

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and US Energy Secretary Rick Perry will hold talks on September 13 in Moscow

VLADIVOSTOK, September 10. /TASS/. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and US Energy Secretary Rick Perry will discuss the introduction of new US sanctions against Iran, construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and development of oil and gas markets on September 13 in Moscow, Novak told reporters on Monday.

"The topics of the meeting, first of all, include cooperation in the field of energy, energy efficiency, in general restoration of relations in the field of energy dialogue. I think that we will talk about the situation in the oil market, in the gas market, because today the US represents one of the largest countries in oil and gas production, and they are exporters. At the last meeting we discussed the consequences (from introducing new sanctions against Iran - TASS) that could affect the market. I think we will surely touch upon this topic, because it has a very strong influence on today's market expectations," Novak said, adding that construction of infrastructure, including Nord Stream 2, will also be discussed.

According to Novak, the upcoming meeting was initiated by both sides.

