Alibaba Founder and CEO Jack Ma to retire in 2019

Business & Economy
September 10, 7:23 UTC+3 BEIJING

He announced the news in his open letter to all staff of the China-based company

BEIJING, September 10. /TASS/. Jack Ma, the founder and executive chair of world’s biggest e-commerce company Alibaba, plans to retire from his post exactly a year later, on September 10, 2019, Xinhua news agency announced on Monday.

The agency reported that the news was announced by Jack Ma in his open letter to all staff of the China-based company. Last Friday, The New York Times reported that Jack Ma planned to step down on Monday, September 10, intending to devote his future life to teaching.

China’s South China Morning Post newspaper, which is owned by Alibaba Group, "Jack Ma will hand over the keys of Asia’s most valuable company" next year to Director General Daniel Zhang.

In his open letter to the company, Jack Ma said: "This transition demonstrates that Alibaba has stepped into the next level of corporate governance from a company that relies on individuals, to one built on systems of organizational excellence and a culture of consistent talent development."

"Alibaba was never about Jack Ma, but Jack Ma will forever belong to Alibaba," the newspaper quoted him as saying in the letter.

