GELENDZHIK, September 9. /TASS/. The level of production localization for L-410 regional jets is planned to be increased from 25% at present to 72% by 2021, Chief Executive of the Ural Works of Civil Aviation (UWCA) Vadim Badekha told TASS on Sunday.

"The [L-410 production] localization level is about 25%. We plan to bring the localization level to 72% by 2021," the top manager said.

UWCA is expected to supply five L-410 airplanes to the State Transport Leasing Company in 2018.