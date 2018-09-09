Tokyo supports participation of Japan’s companies in LNG projects with Russia - minister

TOKYO, September 8. /TASS/. Companies from Japan are proactively discussing participation in liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects with the Russian side, including in the Arctic Region and Kamchatka, and the government of Japan is ready to support participation in them, Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko said in an interview with TASS in the run-up to the 4th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

"As Prime Minister [Shinzo Abe] noted in his speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this May, Japan is interested in cooperation in the Arctic region. Japan’s companies are currently discussing the Arctic LNG 2 project and the project of building an LNG terminal in Kamchatka," he said.

"We on behalf of the government would like to support Japanese companies, so that they consider [the opportunity of taking part in projects]," the minister added.

The 2018 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be held in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 11-13.