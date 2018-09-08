Russia-China trade turnover up 25.7% in Jan-Aug 2018

BEIJING, September 8. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and China increased by 25.7% in January-August period of 2018 to $67.51 bln, according to the data released by China’s General Administration of Customs on Saturday.

Exports from China to Russia went up by 13.5% to over $31.17 bln in the reporting period, while imports of Russian goods to the People’s Republic of China soared by 38.5% to $36.34 bln.

In August, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $9.13 bln.

In 2016, the trade turnover between Russia and China grew by 2.2% in annual terms to $69.52 bln. In 2017, it surged by 20.8% in annual terms to $84.07 bln.