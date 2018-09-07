Central Bank to keep key rate at current level on September 14, says expert

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia will keep the key rate at the level of 7.25% at its Board meeting on September 14, Deputy CEO of Vnesheconombank Andrei Klepach told reporters on Friday on the sidelines of the Moscow Financial Forum.

"I think it will not change the rate," Klepach says.

The regulator will hopefully not increase the rate by the year-end, the top manager noted. "Let us see what the situation with sanctions will be in November and how the market and the rate will respond. However, another point is more important - everyone looks at the Central Bank, while deposit and lending rates started rising, this is more important. Affordability of loans for the business is declining in this aspect," he says.

Despite the current ruble rate, Klepach keeps the forecast for the Russian ruble to amount to 65-66 rubles per dollar by the year-end.