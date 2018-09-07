Russia, China to sign package of deals during Eastern Economic Forum

BEIJING, September 7. /TASS/. Representatives of Russia and China are expected to sign a number of important documents on bilateral cooperation during the Eastern Economic Forum to be held in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok next week.

"At present, relevant agencies of the two states are about to complete discussions on cooperation documents, including cooperation in the Far East, educational exchanges and other matters," Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Zhang Hanhui told reporters.

He added that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend numerous bilateral and multilateral events during his visit to Russia.

"The most important of those events will be the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the third this year," the Chinese diplomat said. "The heads of the two states will also take part in several cultural, trade and other state-level events. Chinese President Xi Jinping will make a speech at the plenary session of the forum."

The Chinese diplomat said leaders of nine Chinese regions and their 13 Russian counterparts will take part in the forum

"It will be a very large-scale meeting from the point of view of regional cooperation," he said. "This year is the year of regional cooperation between China and Russia. We will hold a dialogue of regional heads, exchange useful experience of cooperation in the Far East and will therefore make full use of the two important platforms of cooperation: between northwestern China and Russia’s Far East, and under the Volga-Yangtze mechanism."

The 4th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be held in Vladivostok on September 11-13, 2018, under the slogan 'The Russian Far East: Expanding the Range of Possibilities.'