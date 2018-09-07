Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

VTB plans to close deal on selling its insurance business to Sogaz by end of year

Business & Economy
September 07, 5:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"In September, all legal documents will be signed, all procedures will be carried out," VTB head Andrei Kostin said

Share
1 pages in this article
VTB head Andrei Kostin

VTB head Andrei Kostin

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russia’s VTB Group plans to finalize by the end of the year the deal to sell its 100% stake in VTB Insurance to the Sogaz insurance group, VTB head Andrei Kostin told reporters.

"In September, all legal documents will be signed, all procedures will be carried out. I think we plan to close the deal by the end of the year," he said.

Kostin added that although Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) is yet to approve the deal, an unofficial preliminary approval has already been received. "I repeat, this is unofficial, but we see no problems here," he added.

According to the deal signed by the parties at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2018) in May, Russia’s VTB Group will sell a 100% stake in VTB Insurance to Sogaz insurance group to create the country’s largest insurer.

The integrated company will operate under the brand name of Sogaz and will become the biggest player on the domestic insurance market in its entire history: the insurance premiums of Sogaz’s insurance business and VTB Group totaled about 280 billion rubles ($4.5 billion) and their aggregate assets amounted to 550 billion rubles ($8.9 billion) in 2017.

VTB will get a 10% stake in the integrated company and also several dozen billion rubles in profits, VTB Bank CEO Andrei Kostin said at the ceremony of signing the deal.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Inconsistencies in UK investigation of Skripal case are ‘through the roof’ — diplomat
2
Hole in Soyuz MS-09’s hull was drilled when it was fully assembled, says industry source
3
May’s statement on Salisbury timed to upcoming chemical provocation in Idlib — UN envoy
4
Russia manages to return economy to growth despite sanctions and crises — PM Medvedev
5
US and allies gear up to invade Venezuela, expert warns
6
Russia’s UN envoy tells US to reveal its possible targets in Syria
7
Interest in S-400 soars after operation in Syria — Russia’s weapons exporter
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT