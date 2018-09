MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange does not see foreign investors leaving the market, CEO Alexander Afanasyev said on Thursday.

"We do not see foreign investors leaving the market. The share of foreigners in the turnover of secondary trades in shares has risen <...> since the beginning of sanctions in 2014. The share of non-residents in the auction was around 38%, now - 48%. It was somewhere around 20% for derivatives, now 47%," he said.