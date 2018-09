MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia’s may reach 4.5-5% in the first quarter of next year in annual terms, Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin said on Thursday.

"According to our outlook, (inflation) will reach its highest level in the first quarter (of 2019 - TASS). It will be above 4.5% - between 4.5% and 5% as we expect now," he said.