Gazprom-Media and Yandex discussing amicable agreement on Internet piracy lawsuit

Business & Economy
September 05, 19:03 UTC+3
MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Gazprom-Media Holding is discussing with Yandex the possibility of concluding an amicable agreement on a lawsuit that was filed earlier with charges of Internet piracy, a spokesman with the holding told TASS.

"The filing of claims for the protection of rights to the content is going within the term set by law, otherwise the court decision on the preliminary security measures will be canceled. Yandex, in turn, filed a complaint against the court decision to remove links to pirated content of the Gazprom Media TV channels. We are holding talks and we hope that we will reach an amicable agreement in the course of the judicial process," the spokesman said in a message replying to the relevant request.

