Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian media watchdog in dialogue with Google on advertising unauthorized protests

Business & Economy
September 05, 12:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Further developments will depend on the dialogue’s results, the regulator's chief says

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/BORIS ROESSLER

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Google has been holding talks with Russian authorities concerning videos advertising unauthorized protests during the election campaign, head of Russia’s media watchdog Alexander Zharov said in an interview with the Kommersant FM radio station on Wednesday.

Read also

Russia warns Google against election meddling, stirring up protests

"The situation is perfectly clear - advertisement tools, including the pre-rolls of the You-Tube video-sharing website belonging to the Google company, are used for promoting unauthorized activities in a number of Russian cities, where elections are scheduled to be held on the Unified Election Day," he said. "The Central Election Commission, the media watchdog, the Federal Antimonopoly Service and the Prosecutor General’s Office have expressed their concern to Google, as these unauthorized activities voice political demands and may influence the elections’ results, which means that it is a blatant interference in Russia’s electoral process," Zharov added.

"Google is in dialogue with Russian authorities. Further developments will depend on the dialogue’s results," he noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov blasts US ‘manipulation’ of the dollar, NATO advance towards Russia’s borders
2
Kremlin concerned over situation in Idlib
3
Kremlin: Russia hopes to hear something comprehensible on Skripals case from Scotland Yard
4
Syrian sappers ready to demine demilitarized zone between Syria and Israel
5
Press review: Russia warns Google against election meddling and Idlib raid to harm Erdogan
6
Ukrainian MP sues extremist parliament speaker for spouting Nazi propaganda
7
EU approves decision to extend individual sanctions against Russia — source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT