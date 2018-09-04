Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rosneft ready to contribute to May Decree implementation in social development sphere

Business & Economy
September 04, 21:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Putin tasks cabinet with developing mechanisms to fulfill May decree

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Rosneft is ready to make a significant contribution into implementation of main initiatives of the May Decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the social development sphere, Chief Executive Officer of the oil producer Igor Sechin told TASS in an interview on Tuesday.

"Initiatives of the Russian President fully correspond to the practice already existing in the company," the top manager said. "The company is ready to make a significant contribution into delivery of objectives and implementation of main initiatives determined by the Russian President, including in the social development sphere," Sechin said.

The company will perform a one-off upward adjustment of corporate pensions to ex-employees of the company, he said. "Former employees of Rosneft receive material support. Further to annual upward adjustment of corporate pensions [the program is effective since 2000 - TASS], the company plans to perform a one-off adjustment of pensions assigned before 2010," Sechin noted.

Over 320,000 individuals are working in the company, the chief executive said. "All of them, including employees of pre-retirement and retirement age, are reliably protected by current corporate programs," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense chief reveals details of Vostok-2018 military drills
2
Fracture on Soyuz spacecraft most likely caused by technological error — Roscosmos CEO
3
Russian embassy comments on Scripal case
4
Long-range, naval aircraft practice refueling over Mediterranean
5
Kremlin believes terrorist ‘problem’ in Idlib needs to be ‘straightened out’
6
Russia concerned about situation in Armenia — Lavrov
7
Russia tests ‘robocop’ power armor enabling soldiers to fire machine-guns with one hand
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT