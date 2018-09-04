Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ruble strengthens against dollar as Central Bank announces possible key rate hike

Business & Economy
September 04, 13:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

And after the statement of the head of the regulator, the dollar rate dropped in comparison with the closure of the previous session

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Tereshenko/TASS

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The ruble bounced back after the morning decline and began to grow against the dollar after head of Russia’s Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina said that the regulator may raise the key rate at the next meeting of the board of directors, since now some factors have emerged in favor of such a decision.

Read also

Bank of Russia sees factors in favor of raising key rate

In particular, at the beginning of trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange, the dollar to ruble rate increased by 28 kopecks in comparison with the closure of the previous session and reached the level of 68.4 rubles.

And after the statement of the head of the regulator, the dollar rate dropped in comparison with the closure of the previous session by 8 kopecks to 68.04 rubles.

At the same time, at the opening of Tuesday's trading, the euro dropped against the ruble and continued to fall in price. As of 12:20 Moscow time, the euro rate fell by 34 kopecks to 78.81 rubles.

On Tuesday, speaking at a press conference as part of the Global Forum of the Alliance for Financial Inclusion, head of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said that now there are few factors that would prompt the regulator to lower the key rate further.

"There is a significant number of factors which are in favor of keeping it on the current level and there are some factors prompting us to consider the possibility of raising the key rate," she said.

Nabiullina noted that the Bank of Russia states higher volatility on financial markets, not only in Russia, but in the world. She added that the regulator will also take this factor into account when deciding on the key rate.

Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia will consider the key rate level at its next meeting on September 14, 2018.

Currently, the Bank of Russia’s key rate is 7.25%.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Fracture on Soyuz spacecraft most likely caused by technological error — Roscosmos CEO
2
Russia reminds Google spreading calls for election-day protests may be punishable
3
Kremlin comments on DPR leader murder
4
Press review: Russia won’t stop ‘killer robots’ and EU to maintain cooperation with Iran
5
Digital Development Ministry may mediate in dispute between Yandex, video content owners
6
Putin: Ships armed with Kalibr missiles to be permanently on duty in Mediterranean
7
Russia to call for international probe into Zakharchenko’s murder at Contact Group meeting
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT