Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Digital Development Ministry may mediate in dispute between Yandex, video content owners

Business & Economy
September 04, 9:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The officials are ready to mediate, Deputy Minister Alexei Volin said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yevgeny Kurskov//TASS

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media is ready to mediate in the dispute between Yandex and media holdings that accuse one of the company’s services of providing links to illegally posted video content, Deputy Minister Alexei Volin said in an interview with TASS.

Read also

Press review: Should autonomous combat systems be banned and Yandex's 'secret' phone

"The issue is only about both Yandex and big rights holders being able to agree on a model that has been developed by VKontakte. As a ministry, we strongly wish they could (do it), particularly we are ready to mediate," he said.

According to Volin, VKontakte was considered "virtually the largest unauthorized website of the Russian Federation" a couple of years ago. However, the producers promoting their products came to the negotiating table at some point and managed to reach an agreement with the network administration.

"When a common economic interest emerged they simply sat (down at the negotiating table - TASS) and reached an agreement. This interest is the traffic that is capitalized today through advertising and subscription opportunities. Yandex has the same traffic," the deputy minister siad, noting that as long as the companies file claims against each other they only take revenue hit.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Long-range, naval aircraft practice refueling over Mediterranean
2
Japan voices protest to Russia in view of WW2 End anniversary events on Kuril Islands
3
Italian film superstar Ornella Muti says would like to get Russian citizenship
4
Kremlin lambasts US spy agencies' recent ‘crude attempts’ to recruit Russians
5
Digital Development Ministry may mediate in dispute between Yandex, video content owners
6
Russian Investigative Committee presses charges against subway cop killer
7
Normandy format lacks alternatives, says Ukrainian top diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT