Russian students take Arctic course at Hokkaido University

Business & Economy
August 31, 16:43 UTC+3 YAKUTSK

The course took place between August 27 and 31

YAKUTSK, August 31. /TASS/. A group of students from Russia’s North-Eastern Federal University completed a course for Arctic’s and Far East’s sustainable development at Japan's Hokkaido University, the Russian University’s Deputy Head on International Cooperation Vladlen Kugunurov told TASS on Friday.

"Five Master Degree students from the North-Eastern Federal University took a base course of the Russian-Japanese Expert Education Program (RJEEP) at the Hokkaido University," he said. "Besides, our professors delivered lectures about research in ecology and the climate change."

The course took place between August 27 and 31, he added.

The course at the Hokkaido University covers aspects of environment, regional resources, and protection from natural calamities.

"The students in future will be experts in development of the Arctic, Polar regions and the Far East," the University’s representative said. "They will have wide competences in various sectors of those macro regions’ developments."

The Russian and Japanese universities have a joint Master Degree Program in the Arctic Ecosystems.

"During the first year, students take classes at the Russian University, and the third semester is in Japan," he continued. "Students write scientific papers under supervision of Japanese and Russian professors."

The Russian-Japanese Expert Education Program began in October, 2014 at the initiative of Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology with the purpose to improve international potential of the country’s universities.

Share
