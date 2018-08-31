M.Video retailer closes deal on acquisition of Russian business of Media Markt

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. M. Video retailer closed the deal on acquisition of Russian business of Germany’s Media Markt, the company said on Friday.

Media Markt Saturn purchased 15% of M.Video shares from Safmar in the course of the deal and M.Video-Eldorado group acquired 100% participation in Media-Saturn-Russland, the Russian business of Media Markt Saturn.

M.Video will manage 42 Media Markt stores in 22 Russian cities as a result of the deal. The group plans to open on these sites about 60 stores under M.Video-Eldorado brands, depending on location, competitive environment and the consumer audience. Some stores will be open this year and the others in the second half of 2019.

Representatives of Media Markt Saturn will have seats of director and observer in the M.Video board.

Following the deal completion, the shareholding structure of M.Video will comprise 38.2% of shares controlled by Safmar, 15% will be held by Media Market Saturn, and 46.8% will remain in free float on the Moscow Exchange.