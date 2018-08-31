Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US business will hardly allow Trump to leave WTO — Russian Economy Ministry

Business & Economy
August 31, 15:47 UTC+3

The US economy will also suffer in particular from the game without rules, the ministry said

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Businessmen interested in normalization of Russia-US relations — Putin

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The US business will hardly allow US President Donald Trump to bring into life threats of withdrawing from the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Ministry of Economic Development said on Friday.

"The US economy will also suffer in particular from the game without rules. Therefore, the US business will hardly make it possible for Trump to realize his threats. Furthermore, the presidential desire alone will not be sufficient to leave WTO. A decision of the US Congress is needed," the ministerial press service said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Europe to become first export market for Russia’s Aurus vehicles
2
Lavrov plans to discuss energy and conflicts in Africa with Foreign Minister of Eritrea
3
Kremlin dismisses ex-French leader’s claim that Putin allegedly threatened Poroshenko
4
Russia to supply radar for protecting nuclear power plant in Pakistan
5
Press review: Assad set to crush Al-Nusra in Idlib and US files WTO suit against Russia
6
Kremlin chides US for bypassing Russia when declassifying Yeltsin-Clinton dialogue
7
Defense chief warns clash of national interests in Arctic may trigger conflicts
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT