US business will hardly allow Trump to leave WTO — Russian Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The US business will hardly allow US President Donald Trump to bring into life threats of withdrawing from the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Ministry of Economic Development said on Friday.

"The US economy will also suffer in particular from the game without rules. Therefore, the US business will hardly make it possible for Trump to realize his threats. Furthermore, the presidential desire alone will not be sufficient to leave WTO. A decision of the US Congress is needed," the ministerial press service said.