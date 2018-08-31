PM Medvedev to discuss budget expenditures for regional development until 2021

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will hold a regular meeting on Friday to focus on budget expenditures for 2019 and the planned period of 2020 and 2021 for the development programs in a number of regions of Russia, according to Prime Minister’s press service.

According to the press service, on August 31, Dmitry Medvedev will hold meetings on the expenditures of the federal budget for 2019 and for the planning period 2020 and 2021 for development programs of the North Caucasian Federal District, the Far Eastern Federal District, the Baikal region, the Arctic zone, the Kaliningrad region, the Republic of Karelia, the Republic of Crimea, Sevastopol and implementation of state national policies, as well as demography, health, education, science, youth policy and social security, including the costs of indexing social benefits

A series of sectoral meetings on the main areas of federal budget spending for the next three years began on August 7. According to Medvedev, their goal is to determine the amount of budget funds that would be allocated for the development of science, health, education and other sectors of the social sphere.