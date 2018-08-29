Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Head of Audit Chamber Kudrin comments on pension system reform

Business & Economy
August 29, 19:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On August 29, Putin supported the much-talked about reforms to the pension system in general but said that the relevant draft bill requires serious revisions

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The proposals of President Vladimir Putin on changes to the pension system balance the original draft law on the reform that was prepared by the government, head of the Audit Chamber Alexei Kudrin wrote on Twitter.

Pension changes to require $7.3 bln in six years — first deputy PM

"The president summarized the arguments of the supporters and opponents of the pension reform, introduced amendments that balance the original draft. It is a well-balanced, carefully thought-out solution necessary for the implementation of national tasks," Kudrin said.

Earlier on Wednesday, in his televised address to nation, Putin supported the much-talked about reforms to the pension system in general but said that the relevant draft bill requires serious revisions.

Putin said that the retirement age for women should be increased to 60 instead of 63. Currently, the retirement age for men and women is 60 and 55 years, respectively.

The President also noted that women who have 37 years of work experience and men who have 42 years of work experience should have the right to early retirement. The draft law suggests that women and men may retire early if they work for 40 and 45 years, respectively.

The head of the state also considers necessary to increase twice the unemployment benefit for pre-retirement age individuals since 2019, introduce preferential retirement in the age of 50-57 for mothers with many children and keep land tax and real property tax benefits for citizens at the level of the current retirement age. Putin also noted the need of introducing employer’s liability for unjustified dismissal or refusal to employ pre-retirement age individuals.

In conclusion, Putin said that his proposals on the reform will be formalized as amendments to the draft law and submitted to the State Duma as soon as possible.

The government’s draft bill on changes in the pension system, which in particular provides for raising the retirement age to 65 years for men and to 63 years for women, passed the first reading in the State Duma on July 19.

