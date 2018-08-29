Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public

The brand new Russian presidential limousine was revealed to the public at the Moscow International Automobile Salon (MIAS), a biennial auto show held at Crocus Expo. The new limousine Aurus from the Cortege project was first shown during Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony on May 7. Since then, the head of the Russian state has been using it for moving across Moscow.
The Cortege project currently envisages creating four models: a sedan, a limousine (the sedan’s extended version), an off-road vehicle and a minivan. After the vehicles are ready in all of their modifications for government officials, they will be freely sold on the market.
This year, the Moscow International Automobile Salon runs till September 9.