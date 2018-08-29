Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public

Russia displays its state-of-the-art weaponry at Army-2018 forum

The unveiling of Aurus Senat vehicles at the 2018 Moscow International Motor Show © Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

The 'rus' in Aurus clearly refers to Russia, whilst 'aurum' is Latin for gold © Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

The plush interior of an Aurus Senat vehicle © Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Cortege is a project for building a family of cars for senior government officials - a limousine, a sedan, an off-road vehicle and a minivan. Project Cortege car was given new brand name Aurus © Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Aurus Senat vehicle was designed by the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute (NAMI) as part of the Cortege project © Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Russia's Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov and Aurus CEO Hilgert Franz Gerhard unveiling an Aurus Senat vehicle at the 2018 Moscow International Motor Show © Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Kia Ceed SW car

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

A Renault Twizy two-seat electric car

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Lada Granta Cross car

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Renault Arkana car

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Kia Stinger car

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

KAMAZ-1221 SHATL autonomous electric bus

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS