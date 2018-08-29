Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public

Business & Economy
August 29, 14:14 UTC+3

Moscow International Automobile Salon is underway in Russia's capital

Russia's Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov and Aurus CEO Hilgert Franz Gerhard unveiling an Aurus Senat vehicle at the 2018 Moscow International Motor Show
Russia's Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov and Aurus CEO Hilgert Franz Gerhard unveiling an Aurus Senat vehicle at the 2018 Moscow International Motor Show
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Aurus Senat vehicle was designed by the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute (NAMI) as part of the Cortege project
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Cortege is a project for building a family of cars for senior government officials - a limousine, a sedan, an off-road vehicle and a minivan. Project Cortege car was given new brand name Aurus
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
- AUGUST 29, 2018: The interior of an Aurus Senat vehicle designed by the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute (NAMI) as part of the Kortezh project at the 2018 Moscow International Motor Show at the Crocus Expo exhibition center.
- AUGUST 29, 2018: The interior of an Aurus Senat vehicle designed by the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute (NAMI) as part of the Kortezh project at the 2018 Moscow International Motor Show at the Crocus Expo exhibition center.
The plush interior of an Aurus Senat vehicle
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
The 'rus' in Aurus clearly refers to Russia, whilst 'aurum' is Latin for gold
The 'rus' in Aurus clearly refers to Russia, whilst 'aurum' is Latin for gold
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
The unveiling of Aurus Senat vehicles at the 2018 Moscow International Motor Show
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Kia Ceed SW car
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
A Renault Twizy two-seat electric car
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Lada Granta Cross car
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Renault Arkana car
Renault Arkana car
Renault Arkana car
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Kia Stinger car
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
KAMAZ-1221 SHATL autonomous electric bus
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Lifan KPT motorcycle
Lifan KPT motorcycle
Lifan KPT motorcycle
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action

The brand new Russian presidential limousine was revealed to the public at the Moscow International Automobile Salon (MIAS), a biennial auto show held at Crocus Expo. The new limousine Aurus from the Cortege project was first shown during Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony on May 7. Since then, the head of the Russian state has been using it for moving across Moscow.

The Cortege project currently envisages creating four models: a sedan, a limousine (the sedan’s extended version), an off-road vehicle and a minivan. After the vehicles are ready in all of their modifications for government officials, they will be freely sold on the market.

This year, the Moscow International Automobile Salon runs till September 9. See the event’s new vehicles on display for 2018.

 

 

