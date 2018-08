MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Aeroflot Board of Directors re-elected Vitaly Savelyev to the post of General Director of the airline for a period of five years, the company said on Wednesday.

In addition, Andrey Chikhanchin was appointed to the post of Deputy General Director for commerce and finance. Earlier, Chikhanchin headed the department of corporate finance, and also served as Deputy General Director for commerce and finance.