Russian Deputy PM Kozak to discuss energy cooperation with Belarusian colleague

Business & Economy
August 29, 3:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The meeting will focus on the issues of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak will meet his Belarusian counterpart Igor Lyashenko in Moscow on August 29 to discuss energy cooperation, according to Kozak’s spokesman.

"Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Kozak will have a working meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Igor Lyashenko on August 29. The meeting will focus on the issues of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector," he said.

Belarusian Prime Minister's spokesman Vladislav Sychevich confirmed the information to TASS.

"We confirm that Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko will hold talks with his Russian colleague Dmitry Kozak on August 29 to discuss issues of cooperation in the energy sector," Sychevich said.

Earlier Reuters reported referring to the protocol of amendments to the bilateral agreement and an explanatory note of Belarusian petrochemical company Belneftekhim that Russia intends to limit duty-free supplies of petroleum products and liquefied gas to Belarus starting the fourth quarter of 2018.

