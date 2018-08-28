Total of six businessmen from ombudsman’s list may return to Russia by yearend

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 28. /TASS/. A total of six businessmen from the so-called ‘London list’ drawn up by the Russian President’s ombudsman for protection of business, Boris Titov, may return to Russia from abroad by the end of this year, Titov’s public representative lawyer Dmitry Grigoriadi told TASS on Tuesday.

"According to our assessment, there are plausible prospects for a return of businessmen Kurayev [Kaluga, near Moscow], Shamanov [Moscow], Laktionov [Moscow], Pankov [Odintsovo, near Moscow], Petrov [Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the Far East], and Pogiba [Rostov-on-Don] or probably some more people," he said.

Earlier reports said four business people from the Titov list had already returned to Russia.

Boris Titov presented his list at the end of February when he was running for the presidential office. It followed his meeting in London with the business executives, who had left Russia for various reasons.

In all, the list contains about forty names.