Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Telegram can now disclose user data by court decision

Business & Economy
August 28, 16:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Telegram has never passed user data before

Share
1 pages in this article
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Telegram messenger can disclose a user’s IP address and a mobile telephone number when receiving a court order, confirming that the user is the terrorism suspect. Such information is contained in the updated confidentiality program posted on the website of the messenger.

Read also

Telegram will not consider Russian intelligence agencies’ requests to provide users’ data

"If Telegram receives a court order that confirms you’re a terror suspect, we may disclose your IP address and phone number to the relevant authorities," the statement says.

Telegram has never passed user data before, the messenger notes. "When it does, we will include it in a semiannual transparency report," the company says.

The relevant report will be posted in one of messenger’s channels.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poroshenko vows abrogation of Ukrainian-Russia friendship treaty will begin shortly
2
Russia may develop electronic warfare aircraft based on upgraded Il-114-300 plane
3
Russia tests ‘robocop’ power armor enabling soldiers to fire machine-guns with one hand
4
Military echelon attacked in East Siberia was en route for Vostok-2018 drills — source
5
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters added to Ukraine’s Mirotvorets website database
6
US guided-missile destroyer leaves Black Sea — Navy
7
Major provocations using chemical weapons planned in Syria - Russia’s Ministry of Defense
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT