Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's media watchdog to consider unlocking Telegram messenger

Business & Economy
August 28, 15:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The watchdog will consider this possibility if the messenger provides keys for decrypting users’ messages

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Russia’s media watchdog will consider the possibility of unlocking Telegram, if the cloud-based instant messaging service complies with the court’s ruling to provide the keys for decrypting users’ messages to the Federal Security Service (FSB), Vadim Subbotin, deputy head of the department, told TASS. "Our colleagues should apply to our appropriate authorities - the Federal Security Service - in order to interact with them, as required by Russian law, and to provide the data they are obliged to provide in Russia," Subbotin said. "Unlocking is possible, if they execute a court decision," he added. He recalled that according to the court’s decision Telegram fails to meet its obligation as an organizer of dissemination of information. "When they meet their obligations than we will be able to speak about implementation of the court’s decision and actually about ending the blocking process on the part of Roskomnadzor," he added.

Telegram's policy

Read also

Telegram files appeal against Russia’s ban with European Court of Human Rights

Telegram now can disclose the user's IP address and mobile phone number upon the receipt of a court decision confirming that the user is suspected of terrorism. That is according to an updated privacy policy posted on the messenger's website. Up to now, Telegram has never transmitted user data. The corresponding report (on the transmission of data) will be placed in one of the messenger’s channels, the company says. On April 13, Moscow’s Tagansky Court satisfied the claim of the country’s telecom and media watchdog to block access to the Telegram in Russia due to its failure to provide the keys for decrypting users’ messages to the Federal Security Service (FSB). On April 16, communication providers embarked on carrying out the blocking process.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poroshenko vows abrogation of Ukrainian-Russia friendship treaty will begin shortly
2
Russia may develop electronic warfare aircraft based on upgraded Il-114-300 plane
3
Russia tests ‘robocop’ power armor enabling soldiers to fire machine-guns with one hand
4
Military echelon attacked in East Siberia was en route for Vostok-2018 drills — source
5
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters added to Ukraine’s Mirotvorets website database
6
US guided-missile destroyer leaves Black Sea — Navy
7
Major provocations using chemical weapons planned in Syria - Russia’s Ministry of Defense
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT