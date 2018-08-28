Construction of Nord Stream 2 offshore segment in Germany to be completed in 2018

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction, plans to complete activities at the offshore segment of the gas pipeline in Germany’s Greifswald by the end of this year, official spokesperson of the company Jens Mueller said on the air with the Rossiya 24 TV Channel.

"We are proceeding in strict compliance with permits and deadlines," the spokesperson said. The company needs to complete work in the Greifswald Bay by the year-end because the birds’ season and their nesting will follow, he said. "

All the time slots where we are authorized to work are determined very clearly," Mueller noted. If the company fails to meet them, particularly in respect of environment protection, it will have to wait until the next year, he added.

The Nord Stream-2 project is an expansion of the existing Nord Stream main gas pipeline linking Russia and Germany. The pipeline is set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore. It will bypass the transit states - Ukraine, Belarus, Poland and other Eastern European and Baltic countries. The gas pipeline will pass through the exclusive economic zones and territorial waters of five states - Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Germany. The pipeline’s length will be more than 1,200 km, throughput capacity - 55 bln cubic meters of gas per year. The pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019.