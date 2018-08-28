Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian government to allocate about $1.1 bln for construction of schools

Business & Economy
August 28, 14:12 UTC+3 NOVOSIBIRSK

By the end of the year, 186 schools will open, ready to receive about 100,000 students

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 28. /TASS/. In the next two years, the Russian government will allocate 75.5 bln rubles (about $1.1 bln) for construction of schools, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated. In the last two years, more than 53 bln rubles (about $787 mln) has been spent.

"In total, in the last two years we have spent more than 53 billion rubles on construction of new schools, and in the next two years we will allocate 75.5 billion. So we will continue this process," the president said.

Russian Minister of Education Olga Vasilieva, also present at the meeting, stated that on September 1, 67 new schools would open in the country for 40,000 new students. By the end of the year, 186 schools will open, ready to receive about 100,000 students.

11
