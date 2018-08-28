Russia, EU set to provide normal operation of foreign companies in Iran — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia and the European Union intend to provide normal working conditions for foreign companies in Iran after the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iran nuclear program and launched sanctions against the republic. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said about it on Tuesday at the opening of the BRICS International School (BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

"Russia is working with the ‘Euro Three’ (the United Kingdom, Germany and France - TASS) and the EU foreign political agency to make sure that even after the US launches a full package of sanctions against Iran, Russian and European companies and companies from third countries will be able to continue their work with Iranian contractors by creating special mechanisms of financing and settlement in national currency and the wider use of barter schemes," the deputy foreign minister noted.

In May, US President Donald Trump declared his country’s withdrawal from the JCPOA and promised both to revive the old sanctions and launch new ones against Tehran. Part of the American sanctions started operating overnight into August 7, having covered Iran’s automobile construction sector and the buying and selling of gold and some metals. Restrictions for oil products export will come into effect on November 5. That said, the US president repeatedly stated that it is ready for negotiations with the Iranian side to ink a new agreement.