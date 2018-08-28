Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US sanctions against Russia do not affect Sakhalin-1 project — ExxonMobil

Business & Economy
August 28, 11:18 UTC+3

The recent US sanctions imposed on Russia will not have a negative impact on the implementation of the Sakhalin-1 project, says ExxonMobil

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Richard Drew

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The recent US sanctions imposed on Russia will not have a negative impact on the implementation of the Sakhalin-1 project, ExxonMobil, participant in the project, told TASS.

"ExxonMobil complies with all applicable laws and regulations related to dealings with U.S.-sanctioned countries. The current US sanctions against Russia do not adversely affect our Sakhalin-1 project," the company said.

Read also

Exxon Mobil loss illustrates harm of anti-Russian sanctions for US businesses — diplomat

On Monday, August 27, the United States’ sanctions on Russia over Moscow’s alleged involvement in poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia come into effect on Monday.

The US State Department claimed that by using lethal chemical or biological weapons against its own nationals Russia had violated the US Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991.

The US State Department did not specify either evidence or intelligence data that led Washington to an unambiguous conclusion of Russia’s involvement in the poisoning. However, the US authorities said that Russia may escape the harsher sanctions if it provides credible guarantees not to use chemical and biological weapons and allows the United Nations and other international organizations to carry out inspections on the country’s soil.

Earlier it was expected that the sanctions would be imposed on August 22. The State Department spokesperson told TASS that on August 8, the US State Department had informed the US Congress on its intentions to impose sanctions in compliance with the law.

"The notification period prescribed by the CBW Act elapsed on August 22. We have submitted the Federal Register Notice enacting the sanctions and expect that it will be published on August 27," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests ‘robocop’ power armor enabling soldiers to fire machine-guns with one hand
2
Press review: Russia beefs up its Mediterranean force and can the EU break the US grip
3
Military echelon attacked in East Siberia was en route for Vostok-2018 drills — source
4
Russia braces for unprecedented Vostok-2018 strategic drills
5
US guided-missile destroyer leaves Black Sea — Navy
6
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters added to Ukraine’s Mirotvorets website database
7
Pantelena tanker with Russian sailors was held by pirates for nine days — captain
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT