US sanctions against Russia do not affect Sakhalin-1 project — ExxonMobil

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The recent US sanctions imposed on Russia will not have a negative impact on the implementation of the Sakhalin-1 project, ExxonMobil, participant in the project, told TASS.

"ExxonMobil complies with all applicable laws and regulations related to dealings with U.S.-sanctioned countries. The current US sanctions against Russia do not adversely affect our Sakhalin-1 project," the company said.

On Monday, August 27, the United States’ sanctions on Russia over Moscow’s alleged involvement in poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia come into effect on Monday.

The US State Department claimed that by using lethal chemical or biological weapons against its own nationals Russia had violated the US Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991.

The US State Department did not specify either evidence or intelligence data that led Washington to an unambiguous conclusion of Russia’s involvement in the poisoning. However, the US authorities said that Russia may escape the harsher sanctions if it provides credible guarantees not to use chemical and biological weapons and allows the United Nations and other international organizations to carry out inspections on the country’s soil.

Earlier it was expected that the sanctions would be imposed on August 22. The State Department spokesperson told TASS that on August 8, the US State Department had informed the US Congress on its intentions to impose sanctions in compliance with the law.

"The notification period prescribed by the CBW Act elapsed on August 22. We have submitted the Federal Register Notice enacting the sanctions and expect that it will be published on August 27," he said.