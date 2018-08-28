Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov believes US wants to make EU finance infrastructure for American LNG

Business & Economy
August 28, 9:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Lavrov comments on Trump's statements about the Nord Stream-2 project

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Steven Senne

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The statements US President Donald Trump made about the Nord Stream-2 project are indicative of Washington’s intention to make the EU finance the construction of the expensive infrastructure for the supplies of American liquefied natural gas (LNG), Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Slovakia’s Pravda newspaper.

Read also

Sanctions against Nord Stream 2 violate WTO norms — Kremlin

The goal of Trump’s statement is clear to Moscow, the diplomat said.

"It implies promotion of American economic and energy interests in Europe, in particular, making the EU countries finance the construction of an expensive infrastructure and start buying liquefied natural gas from the US, which is 30-40% more expensive than the pipeline gas from Russia. It is up to Europeans to decide which option they like more," the minister said.

Lavrov reiterated that Nord Stream-2 is a purely commercial project.

"The implementation of the project is aimed at diversification of gas supply routes and removal of transit risks. Ultimately, it is aimed at meeting the growing demand of European economies for energy resources, strengthening energy security of the entire European continent," he noted.

"By the way, it is also to increase the level of positive economic interdependence of Russia and the EU, which underlie mutually beneficial relations and stability on the European continent," Lavrov added.

In July, attending the NATO summit in Brussels, Trump criticized those countries of the alliance that are participating in the Nord Stream-2 project. In particular, he called Germany "a captive of Russia."

Washington openly opposes the construction of the Nord Stream-2 pipeline and is trying to block this project. Last year, Washington adopted the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which provides for the possibility of applying unilateral restrictive measures, in particular with regard to the companies involved in the Nord Stream-2 project.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests ‘robocop’ power armor enabling soldiers to fire machine-guns with one hand
2
Press review: Russia beefs up its Mediterranean force and can the EU break the US grip
3
Military echelon attacked in East Siberia was en route for Vostok-2018 drills — source
4
Russia braces for unprecedented Vostok-2018 strategic drills
5
US guided-missile destroyer leaves Black Sea — Navy
6
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters added to Ukraine’s Mirotvorets website database
7
Pantelena tanker with Russian sailors was held by pirates for nine days — captain
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT