Gazprom sets global record in laying offshore gas lines — company

Business & Economy
August 27, 21:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Gazprom set a new global record in laying offshore gas pipelines within the framework of the TurkStream project on August 26

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Gazprom set a new global record in laying offshore gas pipelines within the framework of the TurkStream project on August 26, the Russian gas holding said on Monday.

The record of 6.27 km per day was set by the Pioneering Spirit pipelaying vessel.

Gazprom laid over 1,230 km of pipes of the TurkStream gas pipeline as of mid-July, accounting for 66% of the total length of the offshore segment.

In May 2017, Gazprom began construction of the offshore section of the TurkStream near the Russian Black Sea coast. The project involved construction of the gas pipeline through the Black Sea to the European part of Turkey and further to the border with Greece. The length of the sea part of the pipe is expected at around 930 km, the overland part on the Turkish territory - 180 km.

The first line will be intended for the Turkish market, the second - for gas supply to the countries of South and South-Eastern Europe. The capacity of each line reaches 15.75 bln cubic meters of gas per year.

